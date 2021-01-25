Highlights: Middlesbrough 0-1 Rovers

The best of the action from the encounter at the Riverside Stadium
Highlights of Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers, Sun 24th January 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship
Rovers recorded a second successive clean sheet away from home to go alongside back-to-back wins on the road thanks to Joe Rothwell's strike at Middlesbrough.
Tony Mowbray has made one change to his starting XI from last weekend's clash with Stoke City at Ewood Park.
Supporters can still purchase an audio pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.
