Highlights: Rovers 1-0 Luton Town

The best of the action from the late victory over the Hatters at Ewood Park
8 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town, Sat 30th January 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship
Advertisement block
Read full article
Darragh Lenihan and Harry Chapman have both been named in the EFL's Team of the Week.
Rovers boss Tony Mowbray hopes Jacob Davenport and Tom Trybull could both be available for next weekend’s trip to Queens Park Rangers, but Bradley Johnson remains a few weeks away.
Tony Mowbray heaping praise on Thomas Kaminski is becoming a regular occurance.
A second successive 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory has propelled Rovers right back into the race for a place in the play-offs.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.