Highlights: Rovers 1-0 Luton Town

The best of the action from the late victory over the Hatters at Ewood Park

8 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town - Highlights - Sat 30th January 2021

Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town, Sat 30th January 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship

Club News

Club News

Lenihan and Chapman named in the EFL's Team of the Week!

Just now

Darragh Lenihan and Harry Chapman have both been named in the EFL's Team of the Week.

Read full article

Club News

Injury update on midfield trio

2 Hours ago

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray hopes Jacob Davenport and Tom Trybull could both be available for next weekend’s trip to Queens Park Rangers, but Bradley Johnson remains a few weeks away.

Read full article

Club News

Gaffer hails Kaminski's impact

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray heaping praise on Thomas Kaminski is becoming a regular occurance.

Read full article

Club News

We showed persistence and resilience

3 Hours ago

A second successive 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory has propelled Rovers right back into the race for a place in the play-offs.

Read full article

