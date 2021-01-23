Getting the boots back on!

Elliott Bennett has been back in full training with the rest of the squad this week
After 3 months out with an ankle injury, Elliott Bennett is delighted to be back in full training and in first-team contention, with the club captain fit and raring to play his part in the second half of the campaign.
Elliott Bennett believes Rovers must show no mercy in the second half of the season to achieve a top six target.
Tony Mowbray admits a week between fixtures has allowed Rovers to be extra prepared ahead of Sunday's encounter against Middlesbrough.
Supporters can still purchase an audio pass for tomorrow's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.
Sitting down for an interview with iFollow Rovers, the smile on Elliott Bennett's face told a story.
