Getting the boots back on!

Elliott Bennett has been back in full training with the rest of the squad this week

Just now

Nothing like being back out with the boys

After 3 months out with an ankle injury, Elliott Bennett is delighted to be back in full training and in first-team contention, with the club captain fit and raring to play his part in the second half of the campaign.

