Gaffer: Poor finishing cost us dearly

The boss was left hugely frustrated after seeing Rovers bow out of the Emirates FA Cup

8 Hours ago

We paid the price for not taking our chances

Tony Mowbray admitted that Rovers paid the price for not converting some guilt edged opportunities as Doncaster Rovers won at Ewood to progress to the next round of the FA Cup.

