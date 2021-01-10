Gaffer: Poor finishing cost us dearly

The boss was left hugely frustrated after seeing Rovers bow out of the Emirates FA Cup
8 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Tony Mowbray admitted that Rovers paid the price for not converting some guilt edged opportunities as Doncaster Rovers won at Ewood to progress to the next round of the FA Cup.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Stewart Downing felt a lack of cutting edge was the biggest reason as to why Rovers won't be in the hat for the fourth round draw of the Emirates FA Cup on Monday night.
Tony Mowbray says certain players were rested against Doncaster Rovers for a fear of burnout.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.