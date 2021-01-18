Skip to site footer
Bucko: Nice to get off the mark

It was a bittersweet afternoon for John Buckley and Rovers against Stoke City

7 Hours ago

Bucko: A big goal

John Buckley admitted his leveller against Stoke felt like and important one in both the context of the Ewood clash, and our season, with the midfielder hoping his first of the season enhances his own chances of starting games going forward.

