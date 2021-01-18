Bucko: Nice to get off the mark

It was a bittersweet afternoon for John Buckley and Rovers against Stoke City
7 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
John Buckley admitted his leveller against Stoke felt like and important one in both the context of the Ewood clash, and our season, with the midfielder hoping his first of the season enhances his own chances of starting games going forward.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Preston North End at Deepdale.
Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
It's now 350 games and counting for Rovers left back Barry Douglas.
Tony Mowbray says time will tell regarding who is available for selection against Swansea City on Tuesday night.
Brian Kidd signed a 21-year-old Matt Jansen from Crystal Palace on this day back in 1999!
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.