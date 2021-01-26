Boss: Trav getting back to his best

If there was one player who stood out and got stronger as the game went on at Middlesbrough, it was Lewis Travis.

In what was only his third league game since returning from his knee injury, Travis got through the full 90 minutes for the first time.

There was a spell in the second half where many may have thought he was wavering, but the 23-year-old seemed to step up the levels to help Rovers grind out a crucial yet narrow 1-0 victory at the Riverside Stadium.

And speaking afterwards, Tony Mowbray admitted that the combative midfielder stepped up to the plate for the team when he was needed most.

“He’s getting back to his best, he’s not there yet though, but he’s getting there," the boss analysed when discussing the midfielder's display with iFollow Rovers.

“He was miles better than he was last week against Stoke where I nearly took him off at half time.

“It was more like the Trav we know and I had to wind him up to remind him that he was playing against a snarling team, men who were coming for him.

“He had to rise to the challenge and he did just that.”