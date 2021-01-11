Tyrhys Dolan says it's time for everyone to come together and provide support for one another.

With the majority of the country now once again in a full lockdown, Dolan has urged everyone to keep tabs on family and friends throughout this tricky period.

The 19-year-old's close friend, Jeremy Wisten, sadly passed away in October, and Dolan is desperate for others to speak up if they are struggling in these difficult times.

“There are a lot of people who look up to footballers, so it’s important for us to speak out when there are tough times," he told iFollow Rovers.

“It’s about everyone coming together in these tough times.

“Even just asking someone how their day is going, that could provide someone else with the opportunity to tell you that they’re going through something.

“Asking that little question can go a long way.

“It’s been a tough time for everyone, we’re in another lockdown. We want everyone to come through it together.

“Once it’s all over then we can look forward to being together again as one.”