Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

“Asking that little question can go a long way"

Tyrhys Dolan has urged everyone to try and remain as positive as possible to navigate through a tricky period throughout the country

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Tyrhys Dolan says it's time for everyone to come together and provide support for one another.

With the majority of the country now once again in a full lockdown, Dolan has urged everyone to keep tabs on family and friends throughout this tricky period.

The 19-year-old's close friend, Jeremy Wisten, sadly passed away in October, and Dolan is desperate for others to speak up if they are struggling in these difficult times.

“There are a lot of people who look up to footballers, so it’s important for us to speak out when there are tough times," he told iFollow Rovers.

“It’s about everyone coming together in these tough times.

“Even just asking someone how their day is going, that could provide someone else with the opportunity to tell you that they’re going through something.

“Asking that little question can go a long way.

“It’s been a tough time for everyone, we’re in another lockdown. We want everyone to come through it together.

“Once it’s all over then we can look forward to being together again as one.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

It's been a whirlwind first half of the season for me

8 January 2021

Read full article

Club News

Donny cup clash evokes special memories for Dolan

8 January 2021

Playing against Doncaster Rovers in a cup competition will always bring a smile to Tyrhys Dolan's face.

Read full article

Club News

Tyrhys reflects on a year like no other

7 January 2021

Not many professional footballers can claim to have had as encouraging a year as Rovers youngster Tyrhys Dolan.

Read full article

Club News

🧠 Brains of Brockhall: Round one - Elliott 🆚 Dolan

18 December 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Stewy: I've been itching to play my part

3 Hours ago

It was a bittersweet afternoon for Stewart Downing on Saturday against Doncaster Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: Debut delight for Carter but cup exit for Lyons

5 Hours ago

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

Read full article

Club News

Boss urges patience regarding Rovers duo

6 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says it's important to strike a balance in attempting to get Bradley Dack and Lewis Travis up to speed with the rest of the Rovers squad as soon as possible.

Read full article

Club News

Gaffer: Poor finishing cost us dearly

22 Hours ago

Read full article

View more