A bit of magic was the difference

Tony Mowbray was thrilled to earn a victory and clean sheet against his hometown club
1 Hour ago
Tony Mowbray admitted the clash with Middlesbrough wasn't a classic, but the boss was delighted with the way his side firstly stood up to the physical challenge, and then produced a move of quality to win the game.
Darragh Lenihan says good preparation was part of the reason Rovers edged out Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.
Tony Mowbray heaped praise on Thomas Kaminski after a second successive clean sheet on the road.
