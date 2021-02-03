WeAreTogether Wednesday: Rovers supporting the elderly community

Remember The Rovers, an initiative focused on helping people with dementia, has continued its impressive growth and proving extremely popular and beneficial for many Rovers supporters.

The programme, ran by the Club’s official charity, Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, has continued to run throughout the Covid-19 pandemic due to being able to host the sessions online via Zoom.

The impressive list of guests continued this morning, with Full Members’ Cup winner, Ian Miller becoming the latest guest speaker during another popular Remember the Rovers morning in partnership with AgeUK Blackburn with Darwen.

In recent months, former players including Premier League winners Chris Sutton and Mark Atkins, fans favourite Chris Samba are some of the names that have kindly become guest speakers, as they reflected on their time at Ewood Park.

The feedback we have received from participants has been extremely positive, and has provided them with an insight into the careers of many former Rovers players, alongside being able to catch up with their friends whilst being away from our home of Ewood Park.

Janet Dalton, a lifelong Blackburn fan, is currently helping club legend Tony Parkes, and she explained why she is a huge supporter of the programme.

“I have found all of the sessions to be very interesting and have learnt a lot about different aspects of the club and the game.

“With Chris Sutton, he told us exactly what it was like to play in that game at Anfield (when Blackburn won the Premier League), and we heard about the work he is currently doing to address the issue of dementia in football.

“I am a lifelong Rovers supporters, and I am also a volunteer at the Sporting Memories Group in Leyland. Tony Parkes is my Sporting Memories buddy and I was looking for an activity he could attend and enjoy.

“Remember The Rovers fit the bill perfectly and I have seen first-hand how talking about games and players has re-awakened happy memories for him.

“Anyone caring for someone suffering from dementia knows that getting them back to their happy place is worth its weight in gold. So I would thoroughly recommend this programme to anyone – it’s a great way to find out more about your club, talk to current and former players and keep the lockdown boredom at bay.

“Ben, Mark and Katie, who run the sessions, are very welcoming and do their best to make sure everyone has a good time.”

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s Health and Well-Being Officer, Ben Howard, added: “I thoroughly enjoy our weekly Remember the Rovers online gatherings.

“We are able to invite participants to look back on highlights of previous Rovers games, take part in our history of Rovers quiz's and to be able to interact with our special guest speakers; who I personally have admired over the years of being a Blackburn Rovers supporter.

“Due to the current climate we found it important to move our onsite delivery of these sessions to online in or order to keep up the weekly routine of interaction between our Remember the Rovers members.

"This interaction is something that we all need and miss, so to be able to continue these meetings was our priority.”

For any Rovers fans who are aged 50+ that are interested in joining the popular morning, please email ben.howard@brfctrust.co.uk or contact us through social media @BRFCTrust.