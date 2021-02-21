Skip to site footer
We weren't rewarded

Tony Mowbray felt his side deserved more against Nottingham Forest

6 Hours ago

Positives in the performance despite defeat

Tony Mowbray was pleased with the performance of his young side against Nottingham Forest, but admitted there was frustration that Rovers left the City Ground without reward for their display.

