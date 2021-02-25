Skip to site footer
We must stick together

"We will keep fighting to put things right for not just ourselves and the staff, but for the fans at home as well"

3 Hours ago

Harvey Elliott insists spirit and togetherness will help Rovers get out of the frustrating recent run of results.

Watford's Wednesday night win at Ewood Park now means Rovers have suffered five successive defeats in the Sky Bet Championship.

There's work to do for Rovers to reignite their season, with Coventry City the visitors to Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

But Elliott, who scored against the Hornets last night, believes there were positives to take from the encounter against Xisco Munoz's men at Ewood Park.

“There were some good bits throughout the game and we never gave up as a team," he told iFollow Rovers after the 3-2 defeat.

“The desire and hunger to try and get back into the game was there, but the mistakes and switching off at times did knock us.

“There were positives and hopefully we can put things right in the next game.

“We need to have that hunger and spirit from kick-off and be at it straight away.

“We need to keep that up throughout the game and not switch off in vital situations.

“Everyone can see there were positives, we just have to snap the mistakes out and keep that togetherness we have," he added.

“We’re fighting for each other and we will keep fighting to put things right for not just ourselves and the staff, but for the fans at home as well.

“We feel their frustrations because it’s not nice losing games.

“So we need to stay together and keep pushing forward.”


