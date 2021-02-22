We know we have the personnel to turn things around

Taylor Harwood-Bellis says hard graft on the training ground will turn Rovers' fortunes back in their favour following the defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Rovers felt harshly done by at The City Ground, with both Tony Mowbray and Harwood-Bellis believing the visitors deserved at least a point against Chris Hughton's hosts.

With a deflected winner from Alex Mighten and then later seeing Adam Armstrong's penalty saved by Brice Samba, it felt like Rovers didn't get the rub of the green in the East Midlands.

But despite being frustrated by the recent run of results, 19-year-old Manchester City loanee Harwood-Bellis has warned Rovers can't feel sorry for themselves, especially with another game on the horizon in the form of Watford on Wednesday night.

“It was massively disappointing for us at the weekend because we felt we did enough to win the game," the young centre back told iFollow Rovers.

“We were back to playing football with the ball and winning the aerial duels defensively.

“For them to win a game with a goal that took a deflection is hugely frustrating for us.

“We know that we should have got something from the game as there were positive signs by the way we played.

“There were definitely positives to take away from the performance.

“It’s a case of us not getting too down in these times, it’s just about getting back on the training pitch and preparing for the game against Watford on Wednesday," he added when looking ahead to the Hornets' visit to Ewood Park.

“We can’t keep looking back, we have to look forward and see how we can improve.

“We can get back to winning ways and we’ll be doing all we can to do that on Wednesday.”