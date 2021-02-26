Davenport out of Coventry clash

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Jacob Davenport will be out of action for between one to two months with a groin injury.

The 22-year-old midfielder started last weekend's outing at Nottingham Forest but wasn't named in the squad against Watford in midweek.

And ahead of this weekend's contest with Coventry City at Ewood Park, Mowbray has revealed that he will be without the former Manchester City enforcer long-term.

“Jacob will be between one to two months out of action after damaging his groin," the boss reported to iFollow Rovers ahead of the visit of one of his former clubs.

“We’ll wait and see, some players come back quicker but others take longer.

“The initial diagnosis with him is that it’ll be four, six or eight weeks out.

“I’m quite an emotional guy and I feel so much for Jacob. It’s really sad because I’ve been on this journey with him and all he wants to do is be a footballer.

“Every day he comes in and tries his very best.

“He hadn’t been fit for two years, he wasn’t in the team but then he got himself fit, he got an opportunity and he showed everyone what he’s about.

“He’s got that tenacity, he can make a tackle, his passing is good both long and short.

“It wasn’t even a tackle on the training ground, he just went down and his groin has gone.

“I’m really sad for Jacob to be out for the time he’ll be out.

“He’s a diamond of a kid and we just have to accept that he won’t be with us for the next four to six weeks.”

But whilst Davenport will definitely be out of action this weekend, Mowbray has released positive news regarding the fitness of two other first team members.

Darragh Lenihan has missed the last two games due to a rib injury and could be in line to feature against Coventry having trained this morning.

Elsewhere, Tom Trybull could also be back in the matchday squad having not featured since coming on against Middlesbrough last month.

“Lenihan trained today and we’ll have to make sure there’s no reaction from him, so fingers crossed he’ll be fine," Mowbray added.

“We’ll see when he wakes up whether we can get him back up and running.

“The danger is that he could be sore after training.

“We’ll have to see with Darragh and it will be important for the balance of the team if he is available.

“I think the two young lads have done pretty well at the back, there’s no questions over them.

“They’ve shown that they can generally handle things at Championship level," he said.

“But Darragh’s our club captain, a leader of the team and an important member of the group.

“So if he’s available then it’ll help the team, I’m sure of that.

“Darragh’s old enough to understand the gameplan, how we play, when to take a high line, when we have to drop off, when we have to press the ball.

“Trybull’s trained as well but it’s his first day after four or five weeks out, so he won’t be starting the game. We’ll make a call on him."