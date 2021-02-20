Skip to site footer
Time to reignite our season

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to this afternoon's game at Nottingham Forest

6 Hours ago

Huge respect for Hughton's Forest

Tony Mowbray has huge respect for his opposite number at the City Ground, Chris Hughton, and admits Rovers will need to rediscover their best form to take maximum points from the clash with Nottingham Forest.

We'll have to be on song against the Swans

30 October 2020

Consistency the key for us

26 September 2020

We've all got a part to play to get fans back

28 November 2020

Gaffer optimistic of adding to the squad

15 October 2020

Mowbray: We feel hard done by

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray felt his side deserved more from their display after heading home without reward against Nottingham Forest.

Team news: Nottingham Forest v Rovers

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made five changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's clash with Nottingham Forest.

Match pass: Nottingham Forest v Rovers

6 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for this afternoon's Sky Bet Championship encounter away at Nottingham Forest.

Club update: Building for the future

7 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers are looking to the future, with the development of an elite training facility a key facet of the club’s long-term strategy for success.

