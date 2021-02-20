Time to reignite our season

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to this afternoon's game at Nottingham Forest
6 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Tony Mowbray has huge respect for his opposite number at the City Ground, Chris Hughton, and admits Rovers will need to rediscover their best form to take maximum points from the clash with Nottingham Forest.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Tony Mowbray felt his side deserved more from their display after heading home without reward against Nottingham Forest.
Tony Mowbray has made five changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's clash with Nottingham Forest.
Supporters can still purchase a match pass for this afternoon's Sky Bet Championship encounter away at Nottingham Forest.
Blackburn Rovers are looking to the future, with the development of an elite training facility a key facet of the club’s long-term strategy for success.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.