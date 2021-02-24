Mowbray: We fell a little bit short

Tony Mowbray felt his side didn't quite have enough to take anything from an expensively-assembled Watford side on Wednesday night.

Mowbray's men were losers on home turf as the in form Hornets earned a 3-2 victory in East Lancashire.

Goals from Joao Pedro and Senegal international Ismaila Sarr put the visitors in command before Harvey Elliott offered Rovers a lifeline just before the break.

Xisco Munoz's team grabbed a third of the evening through Ken Sema on the hour, and although Ben Brereton pulled a goal back late on, Rovers suffered a fifth successive defeat.

But despite the loss, Mowbray felt his young team certainly held their own against a side who now sit outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference.

“We played against a very good team and we could feel their quality right from the very start," Mowbray admitted to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“They have a very experienced team when you think of [Will] Hughes, [Tom] Cleverley and [Dan] Gosling, never mind their £90m front three.

“You could feel their threat when they broke away.

“I felt we dug in and gave a good account of ourselves and we could have sneaked a draw late on as well.

“If anything, looking at the nature of the goals, it looked a bit nervy at the back from us tonight, even with the goalkeeper, who has been amazing for us this season.

“There was a little bit of uncertainty and it’s a disappointing and frustrating evening for us.

“But there were some good performances tonight from individuals. [Adam] Armstrong looked a Premier League player again, Harvey Elliott is a super talent, [Joe] Rothwell was good tonight.

“They took the points, we gave it our best shot but we fell a little bit short.”