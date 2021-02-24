Skip to site footer
Mowbray: We fell a little bit short

Fine margins once again didn't go the way of Rovers against Watford on Wednesday night

Just now

Tony Mowbray felt his side didn't quite have enough to take anything from an expensively-assembled Watford side on Wednesday night.

Mowbray's men were losers on home turf as the in form Hornets earned a 3-2 victory in East Lancashire.

Goals from Joao Pedro and Senegal international Ismaila Sarr put the visitors in command before Harvey Elliott offered Rovers a lifeline just before the break.

Xisco Munoz's team grabbed a third of the evening through Ken Sema on the hour, and although Ben Brereton pulled a goal back late on, Rovers suffered a fifth successive defeat.

But despite the loss, Mowbray felt his young team certainly held their own against a side who now sit outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference.

“We played against a very good team and we could feel their quality right from the very start," Mowbray admitted to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“They have a very experienced team when you think of [Will] Hughes, [Tom] Cleverley and [Dan] Gosling, never mind their £90m front three.

“You could feel their threat when they broke away.

“I felt we dug in and gave a good account of ourselves and we could have sneaked a draw late on as well.

“If anything, looking at the nature of the goals, it looked a bit nervy at the back from us tonight, even with the goalkeeper, who has been amazing for us this season.

“There was a little bit of uncertainty and it’s a disappointing and frustrating evening for us.

“But there were some good performances tonight from individuals. [Adam] Armstrong looked a Premier League player again, Harvey Elliott is a super talent, [Joe] Rothwell was good tonight.

“They took the points, we gave it our best shot but we fell a little bit short.”


