Mowbray: We feel hard done by

"I’ve told the players in the dressing room that we will win football matches with those sort of performance levels"

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray felt his side deserved more from their display after heading home without reward against Nottingham Forest.

Alex Mighten's first half strike was the difference between the two sides as Rovers succombed to defeat against Chris Hughton's side.

Rovers did work opportunities to level things in the second half, with Adam Armstrong seeing his penalty saved by Brice Samba after Ryan Nyambe was taken down in the box by the Congolese goalkeeper.

It proved to be another frustrating afternoon for Mowbray's men, but the boss saw enough positive signs to suggest his side's fortunes will change soon enough.

“It was more like the way we want to play after a frustrating last few games for us," Mowbray reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“We looked like the team we’ve been for most of the season and we feel a bit hard done by not getting anything from the game.

“It just seems to be the way it’s going for us at the moment.

“We needed to raise the levels after the last few games and I felt we did that.

“It was similar to the QPR game when we were also pretty dominant and yet lost 1-0.

“But I’ve told the players in the dressing room that we will win football matches with those sort of performance levels.

“We have to play with that urgency and with a front foot attitude going forward.

“We had the chance with the penalty kick and I felt we’d have gone on to win it if we’d have scored it."

A youthful side saw both Jarrad Branthwaite and Taylor Harwood-Bellis link up in central defence following a slight knock for Darragh Lenihan.

Lenihan's absense saw Armstrong take the armband and the diminutive frontman certainly looked sharp despite missing from the spot.

At just 24, the striker was the second-oldest outfield player to take to the field.

And Mowbray felt his team showed maturity beyond their years during points in the game.

“I thought the players were really good today and it was a young team with an average age of around 22," he added.

“We had two 18-year-olds playing at the back, a 17-year-old playing in midfield.

“Adam Armstrong looked Premier League class today and unfortunately he missed the penalty.

“It was just a frustrating day for us against a Forest team that are build on resilience.

“If we play like that every week then I’m sure we will win a lot of games.”


