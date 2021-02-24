Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

We have to be up for the challenge

Tony Mowbray says his players can't be over respectful to Watford this evening

6 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray says Rovers will have to strike a balance regarding the way they play when Watford visit Ewood Park this evening.

The Hornets have had an upturn in fortunes since Xisco Munoz took over from Vladimir Ivic in December.

Having won each of their last three games coming into this evening's game, the form has shot Munoz's side up to third in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hertfordshire-based club are targeting an instant return to the Premier League following their relegation from the top tier at the end of last term.

And having held on to a number of their key players in the summer, Mowbray says his team will have to respect the Hornets, but not too much.

“We’re up against a team who have just come out of the Premier League and they have some amazing footballers in their team," Mowbray admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“I think there were lots of positives to take from our game at Vicarage Road earlier in the season.

“Their manager was purposely looking out for us after the game because he was so impressed with us.

“We played well down there but, as I’ve said, they do have some excellent individuals, one of which cost them £40m," he acknowledged.

“Those players can hurt you if you leave them isolated, but we don’t want to turn up and put 10 men behind the ball.

“We want to attack and ask questions of them and it’s a challenge that we’re looking forward to.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Strength through adversity

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has urged everyone involved with Rovers to stick together following a difficult run of results.

Read full article

Club News

Nyambe touch-and-go for Hornets clash

23 February 2021

Tony Mowbray says he's unsure whether Ryan Nyambe will be fit enough to feature against Watford on Wednesday night.

Read full article

Club News

We weren't rewarded

21 February 2021

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: We feel hard done by

20 February 2021

Tony Mowbray felt his side deserved more from their display after heading home without reward against Nottingham Forest.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Strength through adversity

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has urged everyone involved with Rovers to stick together following a difficult run of results.

Read full article

Club News

We're all desperate to turn things around

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

On This Day: Rovers lift the League Cup!

9 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

22 Hours ago

The EFL can confirm that a total of 5669 players and club staff from all 72 EFL clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with five positive cases returned.

Read full article

View more