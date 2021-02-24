We have to be up for the challenge

Tony Mowbray says Rovers will have to strike a balance regarding the way they play when Watford visit Ewood Park this evening.

The Hornets have had an upturn in fortunes since Xisco Munoz took over from Vladimir Ivic in December.

Having won each of their last three games coming into this evening's game, the form has shot Munoz's side up to third in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hertfordshire-based club are targeting an instant return to the Premier League following their relegation from the top tier at the end of last term.

And having held on to a number of their key players in the summer, Mowbray says his team will have to respect the Hornets, but not too much.

“We’re up against a team who have just come out of the Premier League and they have some amazing footballers in their team," Mowbray admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“I think there were lots of positives to take from our game at Vicarage Road earlier in the season.

“Their manager was purposely looking out for us after the game because he was so impressed with us.

“We played well down there but, as I’ve said, they do have some excellent individuals, one of which cost them £40m," he acknowledged.

“Those players can hurt you if you leave them isolated, but we don’t want to turn up and put 10 men behind the ball.

“We want to attack and ask questions of them and it’s a challenge that we’re looking forward to.”