Boss has high hopes for young Buck

“We really like John and think that he’s going to be a really good player"

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray believes John Buckley will be a big player for Rovers after the midfielder penned a new deal to extend his Ewood Park stay until at least 2024.

The 21-year-old playmaker, who has been with the club since he was six, will continue his association with Rovers long-term.

It was Mowbray who handed the highly-rated midfielder his debut against Sheffield Wednesday in March 2019, and Buckley's since gone on to be a regular part of the first-team plans.

And the boss feels the youngster has all the ingredients to be a real influence with Rovers across the next few years at least.

“It’s about moving the club in the right direction and securing the young talent who will make a much bigger impact in the future than they are now," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers.

“It’s important to make young players feel valued and we’re happy that John has agreed to sign this new deal.

“John’s always been a good footballer and has always had talent, you’re just waiting for that physicality to develop to allow him to play against men.

“But he’s an exciting talent, he knows when to stay with the ball and to play the right pass.

“He’s got talent, he’s got confidence and belief, it’s just about him getting the game time.

“We really like John and think that he’s going to be a really good player.

“There will be a point where he breaks through that glass ceiling and I’m sure that will happen very soon," he added.

“If we want to develop the team to play with the ball then he’s going to be pretty key in that as we move forward.

“His body has to develop because there are times where he gets shifted off the ball.

“But that time will come where the physicality won’t be an issue at all and he’ll still have the ability."


