Boss hoping for derby day delight

Preston North End are the visitors to Ewood Park this evening
1 Hour ago
Tony Mowbray believes the clash with Preston tonight will be a typically hard-fought derby contest, with the boss keen to see his side produce a similar performance to the one at Deepdale earlier this season, when Rovers ran out 3-0 winners.
Tyrhys Dolan is the cover star as Rovers welcome Preston North End to Ewood Park this evening.
Bragging rights are at stake for the latest instalment of the Championship's Lancashire derby later on this evening.
He's shown maturity beyond his 18 years and Jarrad Branthwaite says he's loving life in East Lancashire so far since making the loan move from Everton in January.
Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon were team-mates up until a few weeks ago, but tonight will see the two lock horns as the latest Lancashire derby takes place.
