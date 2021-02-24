Skip to site footer
Team news: Rovers v Watford

Four changes see returns for Douglas, Rothwell, Evans and Dack against the Hornets

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made four alterations to his team to tackle Watford this evening at Ewood Park.

One of those changes is enforced, with a bruised lung suffered last time out at Nottingham Forest ruling Sam Gallagher out of action.

With the forward out, Joe Rothwell comes back in and looks likely to start on the left flank.

Bradley Dack joins Rothwell in the team as he replaces Ben Brereton, who is named on the bench.

There's a change at left-back as Barry Douglas returns in place of Amari'i Bell, whilst Corry Evans makes his first start since beginning the game at Swansea City in October.

The Northern Ireland international replaces Jacob Davenport, who misses out with a groin injury.

Adam Armstrong appears for the 150th time in Rovers colours and keeps the armband in Darragh Lenihan's absence.

As for Watford, Xisco Munoz has made two changes to his team that defeated Derby County last time out.

Heading out are Craig Cathcart and Nathaniel Chalobah, with the latter not named in the matchday squad.

Cathcart is available as a substitute if needed, but Chilean defender Franciso Sierralta has been given the nod over the Northern Irishman.

The experienced Dan Gosling replaces Chalobah in what looks to be a three-man midfield, with Will Hughes and ex-England man Tom Cleverley joining him.

The experienced duo of Ben Foster and Troy Deeney remain unavailable due to injury issues.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Harwood-Bellis, Branthwaite, Douglas, Travis, Evans, Rothwell, Elliott, Dack, Armstrong (c).

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Bell, Brereton, Buckley, Bennett, Dolan, Pike, McBride.

Watford: Bachmann, Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Sierralta, Masina, Hughes, Gosling,Cleverley (c), Sarr, Joao Pedro, Sema.

Substitutes: Elliot, Ngakia, Wilmot, Zinckernagel, Cathcart, Lazaar, Gray, Perica, Hungbo.


