Team news: Queens Park Rangers v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his starting XI for today's clash at Queens Park Rangers.

Barry Douglas sits out following the birth of his daughter, with Amari'i Bell returning to the team in place of the Scot.

Further forward, Jacob Davenport has shaken off a slight hamstring strain to feature in place of Stewart Downing.

Sam Gallagher has also been rewarded for his impact off the bench in recent games with a starting berth against the Hoops.

The forward comes in for Ben Brereton, who is available as a substitute if needed.

Harvey Elliott also starts against the club where he began his career before departing for Fulham aged 13.

Joe Rothwell appears for the 100th league start of his career, whilst Lewis Holtby could make his 50th appearance for Rovers should he come off the bench.

QPR make one change to the side that took to the field in the win over Watford in midweek, with Macauley Bonne dropping to the bench to allow Lyndon Dykes to return.

Dykes was forced to sit out at Vicarage Road due to isolation.

Ex-Rovers loanee Todd Kane will begin this afternoon at right wing back for Mark Warburton's hosts.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on today.

Queens Park Rangers: Dieng, Kane, Wallace, Dickie, Barbet, Dykes, Chair, Ball, Johansen, Cameron (c), Austin.

Substitutes: Lumley, Bonne, Thomas, Willock, Kakay, Hamalainen, Bettache, Kelman, Adomah.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Branthwaite, Bell, Travis, Davenport, Rothwell, Elliott, Armstrong, Gallagher.

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Holtby, Brereton, Buckley, Harwood-Bellis, Dack, Bennett, Dolan.