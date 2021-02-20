Team news: Nottingham Forest v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made five changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's clash with Nottingham Forest.

Ryan Nyambe returns at right back, with a slight rib setback keeping Darragh Lenihan out of contention today.

A re-shuffle at the back sees Taylor Harwood-Bellis partner Jarrad Branthwaite in central defence.

At left back, Barry Douglas misses out due to a slight groin injury and takes his place on the bench to allow Amari'i Bell to return to the starting XI.

There are alterations in midfield as well with Harvey Elliott and Jacob Davenport coming in for Elliott Bennett and Stewart Downing.

There's a start for Forest old boy Ben Brereton back at The City Ground, with the 21-year-old replacing Bradley Dack.

Adam Armstrong takes the armband in Lenihan's absence and will lead the line today in the East Midlands

The hosts make two alterations from the team that lost to Swansea City in midweek.

Joe Lolley and Lewis Grabban drop out, with the latter not named in Chris Hughton's matchday squad this afternoon.

Coming in for the pair are the highly-rated Alex Mighten and the experienced former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray.

Kick-off against the Reds is at 3pm later on this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest: Samba, Christie, Worrall (c), Figueiredo, Ribeiro, Garner, Cafu, Knockaert, Krovinovic, Mighten, Murray.

Substitutes: Smith, Mbe Soh, Colback, Freeman, Jenkinson, Yates, Lolley, Blackett, Taylor.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Harwood-Bellis, Branthwaite, Bell, Travis, Davenport, Elliott, Gallagher, Brereton, Armstrong (c).

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Rothwell, Douglas, Dack, Buckley, Evans, Bennett, Dolan

Referee: Keith Stroud.