Club News

Team news: Rovers v Coventry City

Two changes see starting returns for Darragh Lenihan and Ben Brereton

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for the visit of Coventry City to Ewood Park.

Darragh Lenihan returns having missed the last two games due to a rib injury, with the Irishman coming in for Taylor Harwood-Bellis at centre back.

Lenihan's return means he takes the armband off Adam Armstrong, who had a successful loan spell with Coventry in 2015-16 under Mowbray, scoring 20 goals for the club during that season.

Further forward, Ben Brereton is rewarded for his goal against Watford last time out with a starting berth.

The 21-year-old replaces Bradley Dack, who drops to the bench this afternoon.

There's also another boost on the bench for Mowbray with the return of Tom Trybull.

Coventry make three alterations to the team that started at Swansea City in midweek.

Heading out are Gustavo Hamer, Callum O'Hare and Julien Dacosta, with Fankaty Dabo, Jordan Shipley and Bacup-born Matty James replacing the trio.

Both Hamer and O'Hare have been bright sparks for the Sky Blues this term and they are available as substitutes, but Dacosta hasn't made the squad.

A reminder that kick-off against the Sky Blues is at 3pm today.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Branthwaite, Douglas, Travis, Evans, Rothwell, Elliott, Brereton, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Bell, Trybull, Brereton, Buckley, Harwood-Bellis, Bennett, Dolan.

Coventry City: Wilson, Ostigard, McFadzean, Hyam, Dabo, Shipley, Kelly (c), McCallum, James, Walker, Biamou.

Substitutes: Marosi, Rose, Allen, O'Hare, Gyokeres, Sheaf, Pask, Bakayoko, Hamer.

