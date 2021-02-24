Skip to site footer
Strength through adversity

Tony Mowbray says his side must create a siege mentality to navigate their way through a tricky period

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has urged everyone involved with Rovers to stick together following a difficult run of results.

Mowbray's men go into this evening's encounter with Watford looking to arrest a run of four successive defeats.

The signs were there at the weekend that points would be on the horizon, even though Nottingham Forest ran out narrow winners at The City Ground.

And the boss is keen to try and keep spirits in the Rovers camp as high as he can as the team aim to return to winning ways against the Hornets.

“I can see it in the group that they’re a bit down and it’s about trying to keep them going," Mowbray said to iFollow Rovers when touching on the mood in the dressing room.

“They need a lift and a result will give them a lift, but we’ve not had a result in our last four games.

“We need to close ranks, stick together, have a siege mentality and get back to what we do."


