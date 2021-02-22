Shez full of positivity after derby victory

Consistency has been the key for Rovers Under-18s in the last few weeks.

Having been on a three-game winning run ahead of the weekend's game at home to Burnley, Mike Sheron's side secured a fantastic fourth successive triumph in the derby encounter.

First half strikes from Ben Fyles and Harrison Wood put Sheron's side in command at the half-time break.

The youngsters had to show their character to grind things out after the break, especially after Burnley pulled a goal back through Jacob Hamilton, but did enough to earn a 2-1 win.

The result means it's been a month to remember for the Under-18s, who have earned the points in every game since the agonising defeat to Manchester United last month.

There have been some eye-catching performances as well during that time, most notably in the win over Liverpool, which arrived after defeating both Wolves and Leeds United.

“It wasn’t as good as we wanted to play, especially in the second half," Sheron began when analysing the encounter against the Clarets.

“We’re pleased to win a game of football, which is something we’ve struggled to do at times this season.

“I think we’ve been playing really well since December but have probably not taken enough of our chances.

“We’ve had a lot of forwards unavailable to us this season, the likes of Harry Leonard, Evan Cunningham and Brandon Lonsdale, and that’s not helped us.

“They’re the natural strikers and we’ve played Zak Gilsenan and Alex Baker up there, both out of their natural positions.

“They’re doing a really good job for us at the moment, and they’ve adapted, which is what you have to do as a footballer.

“We played two Under-16s at the weekend, one of which was Ash Famiwuya.

“He’s played the last four games and we’ve won all four of them, and he’s been a big part of our winning run.

“As for the winning run, I think a major reason behind it is having centre forwards who are willing to run and harass opponents to help get us up the pitch," he added.

“It brings everybody up to support and we’re reducing the number of mistakes we were making at the start of the season.

“So there’s been lots of little positives behind it, including some of the lads playing and training with the Under-23s at times this season.

“That’s been a big bonus for us because it helps bring them on and matures them as well.

“Lenni Cirino, Jared [Harlock], Zak and Jake Garrett have all had a taste of Under-23s football this season and it’s been great to see.”

Next up for the Under-18s is a trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday 27th February, kick-off 12pm.