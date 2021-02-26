Skip to site footer
Report: Tottenham Hotspur Under-23s 1-1 Rovers Under-23s

Rovers earn a point on the road thanks to Sam Burns' second half penalty

4 Hours ago

Sam Burns' second goal of the season ensured Rovers Under-23s picked up a point at Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League 2 Division 1.

Burns slammed home a penalty after Kion Etete had handed Spurs the lead just before the interval.

In a heated encounter, the home side had Brooklyn Lyons-Foster sent-off just moments after the deadlock was broken, whilst Sam Barnes saw red late on for a second bookable offence with only two minutes of the encounter remaining at Hotspur Way.

With Dan Pike and Connor McBride set to be part of the first team plans this weekend, Billy Barr was forced to shuffle his pack.

The pair both featured last time out against West Ham United, with McBride bagging a brace in the 4-1 win over the Hammers a week earlier.

With the Scot unavailable, Alex Baker moved up from the Under-18s and earned his first start for the Development Squad.

Joe Rankin-Costello featured in north London and got a valuable 75 minutes under his belt as he continued to step up his match fitness.

Burns fired home from the the spot just four minutes after half-time following Etete's opener, which put Wayne Burnett's hosts in front just before the break.

Despite having the majority of the second half possession, Rovers couldn't find a winning goal against the Lilywhites.

Rovers will see it as a decent point against an in form Spurs side though, with Barr's boys continuing to put the pressure on table-topping Manchester City.

Still in second place, the Development Squad welcome Southampton B to Leyland next up, with the clash against the Saints scheduled for 12pm on Monday 8th March.

Rovers Under-23s: Stergiakis, Annesley, Barnes, Garrett, Cirino, Rankin-Costello (Saadi, 76), Whitehall, Nolan, Durrant (Harlock, 77), Baker (Thompson, 66), Burns.

Unused substitutes: Dowling, Connolly.

Goal: Burns pen, 49.

Booked: Burns, 40, Garrett, 43, Barnes, 45, 88, Annesley, 59.

Sent-off: Barnes, 88.


