Report: Rovers Under-18s 2-1 Burnley Under-18s

Rovers recorded a fourth successive victory after beating the Clarets at the weekend

8 Hours ago

Harrison Wood hit the winner as Rovers Under-18s defeated Burnley to make it four victories in a row in the Under-18s Premier League.

Alex Baker was the architect for both goals as he teed up Ben Fyles for the opener after 11 minutes in the derby clash at the Rovers Academy.

The lead was doubled just 10 minutes later through Wood, who was played in by that man Baker to beat Harry Allen and ensure Rovers took a 2-0 lead into the interval.

Although substitute Jacob Hamilton pulled a goal back for the visitors late on, Rovers held on for yet another win in the division.

Having defeated Wolves, Leeds United and Liverpool all on the road in their last three games, Rovers now have their first win of the season in home turf.

The result sees Rovers leapfrog Stoke City and go level on points with the Clarets in the division.

Mike Sheron's men are back on their travels next when they head to Middlesbrough on Saturday 27th February, kick-off 12pm at Boro's academy training base.

Rovers Under-18s: Dowling, Haddow, Famiwuya, Batty (Dury, 12), Cirino, Fyles (Ferguson, 75), Harlock, Weston, Wood (Wharton, 66), Gilsenan, Baker. 

Unused substitutes: Blease, Cunningham.

Burnley Under-18s: Allen, Williams, McCullough, Armstrong, Sassi, Brennan, Hugill, Ratchford (Hamilton, 71), Ward, Mellon (Smyth-Ferguson, 75), McGlynn (Eastwood, 46).

Unused substitutes: Walters, Couch.


