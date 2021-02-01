Report: Leicester City Under-23s 1-3 Rovers Under-23s

Rovers moved to the top of Premier League 2 Division 1 following an impressive win at Leicester City.

Jack Vale bagged on the stroke of half time before further goals were added after a Leicester equaliser through substitute Joe Nolan and Bradley Dack.

The result means Rovers' unbeaten run is extended to four games, with Tottenham Hotspur the last team to defeat Billy Barr's charges at the beginning of December.

Barr included first team trio Bradley Dack, Elliott Bennett and Corry Evans in the starting XI as all three earned vital minutes under their belt against the Foxes.

With Louie Annesley missing out through suspension and Joe Grayson moving to Oxford United earlier in the day, Jake Garrett was drafted in to partner Sam Barnes at the heart of defence.

Knowing a win would send them top of the table, Rovers were let off after only three minutes when Callum Hulme fired wide when left unmarked.

At the other end, the returning Evans saw his attempt at goal held at the second time of asking by Jakub Stolarczyk in the home goal.

It was an open start to the game, with Hulme next to try his luck for the hosts, but Lenni Cirino did just about enough to put him off.

Bennett curled wide for Rovers after being teed up by Connor McBride before Kasey McAteer forced Jordan Eastham into action in a lively first half hour in the Eat Midlands.

Dack had three opportunities in quick succession before his pass set up the first goal of the night on the stroke of half time.

A fine move saw Isaac Whitehall feed Dack, and his pass was perfect for Vale to run onto, deceive Stolarczyk with his eyes and slot in at the near post.

Seconds later and the half time whistle went with Rovers deservedly in front against the Foxes.

The interval saw Evans replaced by Nolan, who would have an impact in the game later on.

The hosts came out of the traps the quickest for the beginning of the second half and got themselves level just five minutes after the break thanks to Reghba's smart finish.

Rovers went in search of a quick response and Luke Brennan clattered the base of the post after McBride set him up.

It felt like the goal was coming for Barr's boys, and it arrived through that man Nolan, who fired home after Dack twice saw shots blocked.

The third of the night came soon after, with Dack brilliantly curling into the corner of the net after Vale found him with five minutes left.

The result moves Rovers to the summit ahead of the test against Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village on Friday night, kick-off 7pm.

Leicester City Under-23s: Stolarczyk, Hulme (Marcel-Madivadua, 77), Flynn, Tavares, Godsmark-Ford, Clark, Reghba, McAteer, Wakeling, Suengchittawon (Arlott-John, 46), Fitzhugh (Pennant, 46).

Unused substitutes: Doherty, Yfeko.

Booked: Reghba, 67.

Rovers Under-23s: Eastham, Pike, Barnes, Garrett (Connolly, 69), Cirino, Evans (Nolan, 46), Bennett (Harlock, 76), Brennan, Dack, Vale, McBride.

Unused substitutes: Goddard, Gilsenan