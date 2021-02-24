Programme preview: Rovers v Watford

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is the cover star for tonight's matchday programme against Watford at Ewood Park.

Taylor discusses his switch to Rovers, his time at the club so far, his first

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of this afternoon's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clock back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with former Rovers and Watford defender Martin Taylor, who reflects on his time at Ewood Park and looks back on that successful season.

The centre back appeared 27 times in all competitions during that campaign, scoring four goals.

Our player profile from that season is Matt Jansen, who of course had a huge impact on promotion that term.

We continue with our Brains of Brockhall quiz, which sees us test the knowledge of the Rovers squad.

This week sees us continue with round two, with Bradley Dack and Stewart Downing battling it out for a spot in the next round of the competition.

Another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We continue with Group E and Slovakia, and profile a former Rover whose time at Ewood Park was ravaged by injury.

That man is 34-cap Vratislav Gresko, who is the only player from his country to ever represent our club.

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last outing against Preston North End, Barnsley, Nottingham Forest and much more!

To order a copy today, priced at just £3, please click here.

Supporters can view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.