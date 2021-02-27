Programme preview: Rovers v Coventry City

Adam Armstrong is the cover star for the visit of old club Coventry City to Ewood Park later on today.

Arma's first taste of men's football came with the Sky Blues back in 2015-16, where he played under Tony Mowbray.

We sat down with the hitman to look back on his 20-goal season with today's visitors, his goalscoring form this term, captaining Rovers, recent results and much more.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of this afternoon's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clock back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with former Rover and Coventry goalkeeper John Filan, who reflects on his time at Ewood Park and looks back on that successful season.

The Australian stopper, who moved to Rovers from City back in the summer of 1997, appeared 13 times in the league in 2000-01 before moving on to Wigan Athletic halfway through our successful season in December 2000.

Our player profile from that season is Alan Mahon, who spent the second half of that season with us on loan from Sporting Lisbon before making the permanent move to East Lancashire.

We continue with our Brains of Brockhall quiz, which sees us test the knowledge of the Rovers squad.

This week sees us continue with round two, with Thomas Kaminski and Darragh Lenihan battling it out for a spot in the next round of the competition.

Another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We move into Group E, and with no Hungarian to have ever played for the club, we move on to Portugal and profile a prolific hitman who spent time with the likes of Benfica and Fiorentina prior to moving to Ewood Park.

That man is 79-cap Nuno Gomes, who spent the final year of his stellar playing career with us in 2012-13.

Also inside is a special four-page feature on the Level Playing field campaign as well as the usual news regarding the Under-23s, Under-18s, Ladies and Community Trust.

To order a copy today, priced at just £3, please click here.

Supporters can view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.