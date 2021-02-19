Preview: Rovers Under-23s v West Ham United Under-23s

Rovers Under-23s return to action this afternoon when West Ham United make the trip to Leyland in Premier League 2 Division 1.

Billy Barr's side will be eager to get back on track at the first time of asking following the 6-4 defeat to Manchester United last time out at Leigh Sports Village.

Rovers come into the game in fine form despite that defeat to United and have earned three wins and a draw in their last five outings.

For West Ham, it's been a disappointing campaign so far for Dmitri Halajko's side, who sit bottom of the league with only two wins from the first 13 league games.

The last meeting between the two sides came back in October, ending 0-0 at Dagenham & Redbridge's Victoria Road.

The big team news is that Joe Rankin-Costello is expected to get some vital minutes under his belt having missed the last few months through injury.

The versatile midfielder hasn't appeared since limping off at Luton Town back in November with a hamstring setback.

But having been back in training earlier this month, the youngster is expected to feature as he bids to step up his return to first-team action.

Rankin-Costello is likely to be the only first-teamer to get an outing, with Corry Evans and Elliott Bennett, who both played against United last time out, now back in Tony Mowbray's squad.

Despite sitting in third place even a win wouldn't move Rovers back to the top of the table due to Manchester City's superior goal difference.

Kick-off at Leyland is at 4pm and you can track all the action across our social media channels.

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.