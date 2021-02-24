Preview: Rovers v Watford

Skip to site footer
Following back-to-back away games, Rovers return home this evening for the visit of Watford to Ewood Park.

Rovers will be seeking to halt a run of four successive defeats prior to this evening's clash in East Lancashire.

For Watford, Xisco Munoz's men come into the contest flying and with three successive victories under their belt.

The run equals their best run of the season so far, whilst the Hornets also have three clean sheets in their last four outings.

In terms of team news, there will be no returning Rovers for the game, with Tony Mowbray reporting that he remains without a number of key members of his squad.

Sam Gallagher will be missing for the next couple of weeks with a bruised lung, with the good news being that the organ isn't punctured.

Lewis Holtby, Tom Trybull, Daniel Ayala, Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson remain out of action, whilst Ryan Nyambe remains touch-and-go to feature after a slight hamstring strain picked up at the weekend against Nottingham Forest.

As for Watford, they're likely to be without skipper Troy Deeney, whilst Daniel Bachmann is expected to continue in goal in place of Ben Foster, who is a doubt with a finger injury picked up last month.

Rovers will be going in search of revenge having suffered a 3-1 defeat to this evening's opponents at Vicarage Road back in October.

And although his side are in fine form, Munoz is craving more from his side against Rovers.

“We want to play better for sure," the Spaniard told the official Watford website.

"But also, I don’t want to forget that we have in front of us one team and sometimes it’s difficult and sometimes they play at home and give their best level. We need every day to have this ambition.

“Before this two weeks, also we have a difficult moment because the Championship is long and we have a lot of games.

"We know. But it is the moment for everyone to stay together. We now have two games away.

"We know it’s difficult because away we have difficult problems. We need everyone to stay in the same way and, if we are together, we can enjoy it and fight more for our club.”

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest this evening.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off against the Hornets is at 7.45pm tonight.


