Match Previews

Preview: Tottenham Hotspur Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

Billy Barr's side will be looking for a second successive Premier League 2 Division 1 victory this afternoon

2 Hours ago

Rovers return to action this afternoon as Billy Barr's boys go in search of a second successive Premier League 2 Division 1 victory.

A trip to take on Tottenham Hotspur is on the agenda for Barr's high-flyers, who know a win will put them level on points with table-topping Manchester City for a couple of hours at least.

The Citizens take on Brighton & Hove Albion at 2pm, and Rovers will be hoping to put the pressure on Enzo Maresca's men ahead of their game in Sussex.

Rovers will also be going in search of revenge, with Tottenham earning a 3-2 away win at Leyland back in December.

Harvey White's penalty proved to be the match-winning moment in what was only Rovers' second defeat of the season.

Wayne Burnett's hosts come into today's game in fine form and unbeaten in their last five games.

Draws with Arsenal and Southampton in their last couple of outings mean the Londoners sit three points and two places below Rovers in the table ahead of kick-off.

Depending on whether they're set to be involved in the first team squad this weekend, Barr could be without both Dan Pike and Connor McBride for the trip south.

The pair were both unused substitutes in the first team's home encounter with Watford in midweek and may well be called upon once more on Saturday against Coventry City.

Both will be losses if unavailable, with Pike a regular part of the plans and McBride in fine form following four goals in his last two outings.

However, Joe Rankin-Costello is likely to be in the travelling party for the encounter at Hotspur Way.

The versatile defender featured for the first half against West Ham last time out and could be eyeing an hour for today's game.

But one definite absentee will be Luke Brennan, with injury keeping the winger out of action.

Kick-off against Spurs is at 12pm this afternoon.

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.


