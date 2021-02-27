Preview: Rovers v Coventry City

Rovers will be aiming to return to winning ways this afternoon when they welcome Coventry City to Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray, a former City boss, has confirmed that Jacob Davenport will definitely be out of the contest, with the 22-year-old expected to be missing for at least a month due to a groin injury.

But better news comes regarding the fitness of both Darragh Lenihan and Tom Trybull.

The duo trained this week following their own injury issues, with Lenihan looking the likeliest of the pair to feature from the start against the Sky Blues.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Mark Robins, with Matty Godden and Jodi Jones the only absentees for the clash.

Both sides are scratching around to find form, with Rovers coming into the game on the back of five successive defeats, whilst Coventry have one win in their last seven outings.

The visitors are without a victory on the road in their last seven trips, with their last away day triumph coming at Wycombe Wanderers back in December.

Rovers will be aiming to complete a double over the visitors following an emphatic win at St Andrew's back in October.

Adam Armstrong's brace arrived before Sam Gallagher and Harvey Elliott secured a 4-0 win against a City side who played the majority of the match with 10 men following Michael Rose's early sending off.

And ahead of the encounter, Robins admits his side will be out for revenge against Mowbray's men following that defeat in the last meeting between the teams.

“We’ve got to go there and put in a really strong performance," the City boss said ahead of the game.

"That defeat stung against Rovers for a number of reasons, it’s a different game, they’re in a bit of a sticky patch, but they have some really good players in their squad," the City boss said.

“They’ve got a lot of injuries, Tony is renowned for developing young players and the fact that he continues to do that is brave.

"He gets a lot of top young talent from the top clubs, he’s got a track record of doing that and that’s what he believes in."