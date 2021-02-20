Preview: Nottingham Forest v Rovers

Rovers return to action this afternoon with a trip to Nottingham Forest on the agenda for Tony Mowbray's men.

Having suffered defeat in their last two outings away from home, Rovers will be aiming for better fortunes at The City Ground today.

Mowbray, whose side will be eager for revenge following the home defeat to today's opponents back in November, won't be able to welcome back any fresh faces for the game.

Bradley Johnson is still having issues with his hamstring, whilst Tom Trybull, Lewis Holtby and Daniel Ayala remain a little way off a return to match action.

Joe Rankin-Costello, who featured for 45 minutes in the Under-23s' excellent win over West Ham United on Friday, also won't play.

But former Forest man Ben Brereton could be in line for a start having appeared off the bench in the last two matches.

As for today's hosts, Ryan Yates and Luke Freeman are both in contention to feature against Rovers.

Yates has been sidelined through injury since the home defeat against Middlesbrough last month, whilst Freeman missed the midweek trip to Swansea City due to personal reasons.

And whilst the pair have provided a boost to Hughton, the Forest boss remains without Sammy Ameobi and Samba Sow.

Joe Lolley is expected to play a part, and, having scored the winner the last time the two sides met, the 28-year-old will need to be watched

Lolley also has plenty of previous against us with four goals in the six games he's featured against Rovers in his career.

And Hughton says he's preparing his side for a tricky battle against Mowbray's men on home turf.

“It will be as tough a game as any in this division," the Reds chief told the official Nottingham Forest website.



"What Rovers have had is a difficult period after starting the season very well.



"They are a very gifted team, they have a lot of ability in the side and in particular in the offensive areas with some really good options.

"It is another tough game that we will have to put in a level of performance to win.”