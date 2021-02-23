Nyambe touch-and-go for Hornets clash

Tony Mowbray says he's unsure whether Ryan Nyambe will be fit enough to feature against Watford on Wednesday night.

Having been taken off against Nottingham Forest at the weekend with a hamstring injury, the Namibian international is a doubt to keep his place against Xisco Munoz's visitors.

The right back is the only one of a number of absentees who remain out of action, with Darragh Lenihan joining the likes of Lewis Holtby and Tom Trybull on the treatment table.

“With Ryan, he’s not as bad as we first thought," Mowbray reported to iFollow Rovers.

“It originally looked like he’d need a stretcher to get off the pitch.

“He’s had a few hamstring injuries, mainly because of the work he does for the team, and we’ll have to make a late call on him.

“It looks more like a fatigued hamstring, so we’ll see tomorrow how he feels.

“It’s an ongoing thing with Ryan regarding his work ethic and the amount of running we ask him to do.

“He’s not a robot. The danger of him damaging his hamstring and missing eight or 10 weeks is very real, so we will have to make a decision on him.

“Thankfully for us, [Elliott] Bennett is back and [Joe] Rankin-Costello is also back on the grass, although he’s not quite ready to feature.

“I don’t think Darragh has a timescale on his injury.

“I’m not sitting here thinking that he’ll be out for four or five days or four or five weeks," he added.

“It’s a badly bruised rib. We’ve tried injections and they didn’t do the job.

“We’ll wait and see. When he walks in one day and tells us that he doesn’t feel in pain, that’s when we’ll maybe look to ease him back in.

“Rankin-Costello played 45 minutes for the Under-23s against West Ham United and he’s not too far away either.

“Bradley Johnson remains out another week or two, and the same goes for Tom Trybull.

“Lewis Holtby is out for I think another two weeks and Daniel Ayala will be out for anything between two and four weeks.”

But better news has arrived regarding Sam Gallagher.

The forward's condition isn't as severe as first thought on Saturday night, with x-rays showing that the 25-year-old didn't puncture his lung at the weekend.

However, with the former Southampton man being out of action, Mowbray did confirm that young frontman Connor McBride will join Dan Pike in being in the matchday squad on Wednesday night.

“Sam hasn’t got a punctured lung, but he’s still coughing up blood and is a little battered and bruised after a collision at the weekend," Mowbray said.

“We won’t see Sam for a few weeks I’d have thought."