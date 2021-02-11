No long-term setback for Holtby

Tony Mowbray has reported better news on Lewis Holtby's condition after the German midfielder was forced off with an injury at Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

The 30-year-old lasted only 15 minutes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium after appearing as a substitute in west London.

The initial thought was that the schemer would be out long-term due to a recurrence of the knee injury he suffered against Middlesbrough a year ago.

But Mowbray says the diagnosis is good on the playmaker, although he will miss tomorrow's night's Lancashire derby against Preston North End.

“Lewis is not going to be available on Friday night," the boss began when discussing the former Germany international with iFollow Rovers.

“It’s better news than we initially thought.

“He had an injury on the outside of his knee and was out for 12 weeks last time he did it.

“He’s injured the same area, and although we might have been a bit pessimistic about it, the signs on this latest injury are good.

“It’s not severely damaged and we're hopeful that he’ll only be out for three or four weeks.

“He has to get his head down, work hard and then he’ll be back in contention in three or four weeks to help the side achieve our aims this season," Mowbray added.

“When you’ve had an injury and have a similar problem in the same area, your mind is naturally pretty negative, but it’s not as severe as his original injury and the specialists are upbeat about it.”