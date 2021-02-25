My Rovers: Register for Ladies news!

Supporters can keep up to date with the latest Rovers Ladies news and enjoy exclusive content by opting in to receive Ladies emails.

You can choose to receive all Club communication from Rovers and partners or alternatively select to hear about Rovers Ladies news only.

To do this, visit your My Rovers account and click the check boxes.

My Rovers is a single login that allows you to manage your details and preferences in one place and gives you access to both retail purchases from the Roverstore and ticketing accounts.

To set up a My Rovers account, please follow this step-by-step process below:

Create your new account

To get started, create your My Rovers account here or click Sign in/Register > My Rovers in the menu bar above.

Confirm your email & activate your account

We will send you an email from signin@rovers.co.uk with a link to confirm your email. If you do not receive the email, please check your junk folder and add us to your safe senders list.

Login to your new account

Your new account is now ready to log in to here.

Update your details and preferences

Update your details to make sure they are correct and let us know what you want to hear about. You can opt-in to all communications, or just Ladies news, with one click.

When you are required to sign in to make a purchase, you will be redirected to the My Rovers sign in screen from the Roverstore, e-Ticketing, or main Rovers sites. Once signed in, you will be able to make purchases without the need to sign into each individual website.

There are compatibility and security certificate issues whilst undergoing this process using Microsoft Internet Explorer. Please use an alternative browser to register for your My Rovers account.

If you are having difficulty creating a My Rovers account, please email tickets@rovers.co.uk or call 01254 372000.

To read our FAQs on the process, please click here.