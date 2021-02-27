Skip to site footer
Mowbray: No underestimating the Sky Blues

The boss has been discussing the challenge that his side will face this afternoon

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says his side can't take anything for granted when Coventry City visit Ewood Park this afternoon.

Rovers convincingly defeated the Sky Blues in the reverse fixture at St Andrew's, with Adam Armstrong's brace arriving before Sam Gallagher and Harvey Elliott secured a 4-0 triumph on the road.

However, Mark Robins' side have adjusted to the second tier and have earned some scalps this term, most notably against Brentford last weekend.

The boss, a former Coventry manager of course, is wary of their threats but also has plenty of belief that his side can halt their poor recent form.

“Coventry are a tactically good team," he told iFollow Rovers when analysing today's opponents.

“I know Mark well and he’s very astute, he’s a thinker, his teams have always played good football and he has good footballers in key areas of the pitch.

“If they get through your team then they can hurt you.

“Everyone was telling me before the start of the season how Coventry were definitely going down and how they had no chance.

“That’s not been the case at all. They’ve punched above their weight financially and have had to deal with a ground share as well.

“They’ve grown into the league as it’s gone on.," he added.

“We won comfortably away from home at Birmingham City’s ground when we last met and I remember they had a man sent off just before half-time.

“The game ran for us in the end, but they’re a good team and they give everybody problems.

“They beat Brentford 2-0 a couple of weeks ago and, like I’ve said, they are a good team with good individuals.

“On the run we’ve been on, it’s a challenge to beat Coventry.

“They’re a danger, but we can also be a danger to teams this season, and we’ve seen that at times this season.”


