Match pass: Rovers v Watford

Join us for every kick of the action against the Hornets on Wednesday evening

10 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for the midweek Sky Bet Championship encounter against Watford at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Xisco Munoz's side.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Hornets is at 7.45pm on Wednesday 24th February.


