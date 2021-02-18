Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Match pass: Nottingham Forest v Rovers

Join us for all the action against the Reds at The City Ground

7 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter away at Nottingham Forest.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Chris Hughton's side.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Reds is at 3pm on Saturday 20th February.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Cardiff City

3 October 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Cardiff City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Barnsley v Rovers

17 February 2021

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter away at Barnsley.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

29 December 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for our final Sky Bet Championship encounter of 2020 against Huddersfield Town later on this evening.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Luton Town v Rovers

21 November 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Win a Virtual Mascot package!

11 Hours ago

Have you ever dreamt of leading the team out as the matchday mascot at a Rovers game?

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Barnsley v Rovers

13 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Barnsley v Rovers

14 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

"We fell down by not doing the basics well enough"

17 February 2021

Tony Mowbray felt Rovers were the makers of their own downfall following defeat to Barnsley on Wednesday night.

Read full article

View more