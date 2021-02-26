Skip to site footer
Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Coventry City

Join us for the action at Ewood Park against the Sky Blues this weekend

4 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for this tomorrow's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Coventry City at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Mark Robins' side.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Sky Blues is at 3pm on Saturday 27th February.


