Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

It's up to us to show what we're made of

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is backing Rovers to bounce back from weekend disappointment

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Taylor backs Rovers to bounce back

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has backed Rovers to bounce back from a difficult couple of weeks, with the on-loan defender insisting the squad have the quality to return to winning ways sooner rather than later,.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Ready to play my part

4 February 2021

Read full article

Club News

An exciting crop to develop, says Benson

13 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

It's been a team effort, admits Thomas

1 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

The end is near!

14 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

🎓 The Junior Rovers Lockdown Quiz: History

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Brains of Brockhall: Round two - Rothwell 🆚 Bennett

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Gallagher injury boost

22 Hours ago

Rovers have been boosted by the news that Sam Gallagher’s injury is not as bad as first feared, whilst Ryan Nyambe could be available for Wednesday’s game against Watford.

Read full article

Club News

We know we have the personnel to turn things around

23 Hours ago

Taylor Harwood-Bellis says hard graft on the training ground will turn Rovers' fortunes back in their favour following the defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Read full article

View more