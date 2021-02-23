It's up to us to show what we're made of

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is backing Rovers to bounce back from weekend disappointment
2 Hours ago
Taylor Harwood-Bellis has backed Rovers to bounce back from a difficult couple of weeks, with the on-loan defender insisting the squad have the quality to return to winning ways sooner rather than later,.
Rovers have been boosted by the news that Sam Gallagher’s injury is not as bad as first feared, whilst Ryan Nyambe could be available for Wednesday’s game against Watford.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis says hard graft on the training ground will turn Rovers' fortunes back in their favour following the defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
