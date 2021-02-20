Skip to site footer
Injury update: Sam Gallagher and Ryan Nyambe

Both players were forced off due to injury against Nottingham Forest

8 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says he expects to be without Sam Gallagher and Ryan Nyambe for the foreseeable future after the pair picked up injuries in the defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Gallagher had to be replaced at the break and Mowbray believes the forward has punctured his lung after a fall during the first half.

As for Nyambe, who won Rovers a penalty during the game, the Namibian has a hamstring setback and will need a scan to determine how long he’ll be out for.

“Sam’s in hospital at the moment and having an x-ray on a suspected punctured lung,” Mowbray reported.

“He was coughing blood at half-time and it wasn’t nice to see.

“I’m worried about Nyambe, who we’ve spoken a lot about this week.

“He’s worked extraordinarily hard and it looks like he has done his hamstring.

“We have some issues moving forward with two serious-looking injuries.”


