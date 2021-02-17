Skip to site footer
I feel at home here

Tyrhys Dolan is thrilled to commit long-term to Rovers until at least 2024

1 Hour ago

Dolan delighted to commit long-term future to the club

Tyrhys Dolan has high hopes for the future after signing a new long-term deal that will keep him at Ewood Park until the summer of 2024.

