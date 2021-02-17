I feel at home here

Tyrhys Dolan is thrilled to commit long-term to Rovers until at least 2024
1 Hour ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Tyrhys Dolan has high hopes for the future after signing a new long-term deal that will keep him at Ewood Park until the summer of 2024.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Tony Mowbray says Barnsley will be coming into this evening's game in buoyant mood following their eye-catching win over Brentford at the weekend.
Tony Mowbray knows the best is yet to come from Tyrhys Dolan, but he's thrilled that the youngster will realise his potential at Rovers after tying the winger down to a long-term contract.
Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter away at Barnsley.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.