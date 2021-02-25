Skip to site footer
Highlights: Rovers v Watford

Action from the encounter against the Hornets at Ewood Park

2 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers v Watford - Highlights - Wed 24th February 2021

Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Watford, Wed 24th February 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship

Club News

Club News

Gallery: Rovers v Watford

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: We fell a little bit short

13 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray felt his side didn't quite have enough to take anything from an expensively-assembled Watford side on Wednesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Watford

17 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made four alterations to his team to tackle Watford this evening at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Watford

18 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Watford at Ewood Park.

Read full article

