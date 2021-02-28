Highlights: Rovers v Coventry City

Action from the draw with the Sky Blues at Ewood Park
4 Hours ago
Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City, Sat 27th February 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship
Tony Mowbray was left frustrated that his side gifted Coventry City a point at Ewood Park following the 1-1 draw with his former club.
Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for the visit of Coventry City to Ewood Park.
