Highlights: Queens Park Rangers v Rovers

Action from a frustrating day for Rovers in west London against Mark Warburton's hosts
7 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Highlights of Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers, Sat 6th February 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship
Advertisement block
Read full article
We want our young Rovers to get creative in a bid to get their designs on our shirt!
Five lucky Season Pass Holders will be sitting down for a chat with Rovers skipper Elliott Bennett later this month!
Tony Mowbray was left agitated after seeing his side's unbeaten league run in 2021 come to an end away at Queens Park Rangers.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.