Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Highlights: Rovers v Preston North End

Action from the clash against the Lilywhites

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End - Highlights - Fri 12th February 2021

Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End, Fri 12th February 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 0-0 Middlesbrough

4 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Bristol City v Rovers

10 December 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Preston North End 0-3 Rovers

25 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers v Doncaster

10 January 2021

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gallery: Rovers v Preston North End

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Boss baffled by flat first half

13 Hours ago

A frustrated Tony Mowbray gave a typically honest assessment of his side following Friday night's humbling against Preston North End.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Preston North End

17 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for tonight's Lancashire derby with Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Enemies for the evening...

19 Hours ago

Read full article

View more