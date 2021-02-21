Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Highlights: Nottingham Forest v Rovers

Action from the encounter against Chris Hughton's side at The City Ground

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers - Highlights - Sat 20th February 2021

Highlights of Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers, Sat 20th February 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Highlights: Bristol City v Rovers

10 December 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Preston North End 0-3 Rovers

25 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 0-0 Middlesbrough

4 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Blackpool 1-3 Rovers

26 August 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gallery: Nottingham Forest v Rovers

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Injury update: Sam Gallagher and Ryan Nyambe

15 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says he expects to be without Sam Gallagher and Ryan Nyambe for the foreseeable future after the pair picked up injuries in the defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: We feel hard done by

18 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray felt his side deserved more from their display after heading home without reward against Nottingham Forest.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Nottingham Forest v Rovers

21 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made five changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's clash with Nottingham Forest.

Read full article

View more