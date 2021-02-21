Highlights: Nottingham Forest v Rovers

Action from the encounter against Chris Hughton's side at The City Ground
2 Hours ago
Highlights of Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers, Sat 20th February 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship
Tony Mowbray says he expects to be without Sam Gallagher and Ryan Nyambe for the foreseeable future after the pair picked up injuries in the defeat at Nottingham Forest.
Tony Mowbray felt his side deserved more from their display after heading home without reward against Nottingham Forest.
Tony Mowbray has made five changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's clash with Nottingham Forest.
